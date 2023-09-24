Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

