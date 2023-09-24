Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.12

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.56. Eastern shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2,522 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $224,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern by 12.7% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

