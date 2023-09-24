Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $195.00 at Evercore ISI

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $171.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 184.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.