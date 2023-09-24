Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of DAVA opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

