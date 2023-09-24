Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

