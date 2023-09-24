Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXK
Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE EXK opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.