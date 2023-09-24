Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

