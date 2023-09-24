Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.