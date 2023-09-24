Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.43

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.43 and traded as low as $21.80. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 8,511 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EGHSF

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.