Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Enovis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

