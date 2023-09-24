Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.62

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.62 and traded as low as $27.78. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 7,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

