EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.