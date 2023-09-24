ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $1.46 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,587.46 or 1.00039374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01236704 USD and is up 67.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $294.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

