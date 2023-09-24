ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. 2,940,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

