ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

