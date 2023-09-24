ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. 10,555,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

