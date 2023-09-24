ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $26.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,062.54. The stock had a trading volume of 236,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,075. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,075.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,783.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.