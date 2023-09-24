Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.69.

EPRT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

