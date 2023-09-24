Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China A ETF comprises 2.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after acquiring an additional 344,674 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CNYA stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $28.39. 28,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.