Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,784 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 435,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 202,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 279.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 248,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 244,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.76. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

