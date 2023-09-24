Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 378,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,624. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

