Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.