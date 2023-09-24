FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $435.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

