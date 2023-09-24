FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 132,565 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5,723.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

