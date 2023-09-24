FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

