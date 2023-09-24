FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139,776 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

