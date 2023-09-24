FDx Advisors Inc. Has $20.46 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,046,000 after purchasing an additional 735,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 422,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.