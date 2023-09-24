FDx Advisors Inc. Has $22.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

