FDx Advisors Inc. Has $22.55 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

