FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,802 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

