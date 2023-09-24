FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $262.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

View Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.