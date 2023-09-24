FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

