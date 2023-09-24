FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $18.29 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 251,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,289,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

