FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $5.23 Million in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 609,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 436,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 241,066 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

