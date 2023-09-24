FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

