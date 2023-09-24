FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON opened at $189.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $195.46.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

