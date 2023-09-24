FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

