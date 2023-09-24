FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 117,714 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117,714 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $379.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.12.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

