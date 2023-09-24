FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

