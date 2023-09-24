FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 77,950 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 77,950 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $132.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $194.52. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

