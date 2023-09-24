FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

