FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,187 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,011,417.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,196,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

