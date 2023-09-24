FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.09. 2,826,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,468. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average is $239.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

