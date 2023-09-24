Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $177.35 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $177.35 million and $11.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003341 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,886,899 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

