Financial Contrast: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) vs. China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zeta Global and China Digital TV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 5 0 2.71 China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.91%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than China Digital TV.

This table compares Zeta Global and China Digital TV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $590.96 million 2.85 -$279.24 million ($1.57) -5.01 China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

China Digital TV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and China Digital TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -35.06% -181.01% -48.87% China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zeta Global beats China Digital TV on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

