First International Bank & Trust Buys 1,381 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.