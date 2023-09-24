First International Bank & Trust Buys 19,886 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 2.7% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

