First International Bank & Trust Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology makes up 1.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Alkami Technology worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,158 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,169.4% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 236,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

