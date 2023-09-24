First International Bank & Trust Invests $225,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.4% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $153.08. 2,380,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.01. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

