First International Bank & Trust Purchases 1,052 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 739,667 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

