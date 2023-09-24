First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

