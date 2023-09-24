First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Lessened by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000.

FV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 198,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,166. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

